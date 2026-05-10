Der neue Italo-Knüller von Salvatore Battiato & Selmi Gee – Notte Italiana

von

Italo-Pop zum Abtanzen

BildMit „Notte Italiana“ veröffentlichen Salvatore Battiato & Selmi Gee einen modernen,
emotionalen und zugleich energiegeladenen Italo-Dance-Track, der mediterranes Lebensgefühl
mit aktuellen House- und Slap-House-Sounds verbindet.

Der Titel steht für Sommernächte voller Leidenschaft, Musik, Liebe und italienischer Atmosphäre.
Warme Vocals, eingängige Melodien, treibende House-Beats und moderne Club-Produktionen
verschmelzen zu einem internationalen Dance-Sound mit hohem Wiedererkennungswert & Ohrwurmfaktor.

Notte Italiana transportiert die Magie italienischer Nächte direkt auf den Dancefloor,
Emotional, Rhythmisch und voller positiver Energie.

Nach der offiziellen Veröffentlichung am 14.03.2026 geht das Projekt nun erneut in die Promotion- und Bemusterungsphase:

Release Informationen
Big Jam Records (Big Jam Music & Media Group)
EAN/UPC/ICPN:4099496009167
Katalog Nr. BJR 014

Promo Mixe:
01.Salvatore Battiato and Selmi Gee – Notte Italiana (DJ Sally B. Italo Saxo House Maxi Mix)
ISRC: DE1D32600154

02.Salvatore Battiato and Selmi Gee – Notte Italiana (Selma Guelluebag Italo Piano House Radio Mix)*
ISRC: DE1D32600155

07.Salvatore Battiato and Selmi Gee – Notte Italiana (DJ Sally B. Italo Slap House Radio Mix)
ISRC: DE1D32600190

08.Salvatore Battiato and Selmi Gee – Notte Italiana (Selma Guelluebag Italo Scratchy House Maxi Mix)
ISRC: DE1D32600191

Streaming:
Spotify & Apple Music

Soziale Netzwerke:
Tiktok, Facebook und Instagram

Kontakt:
Big Jam Music & Media Group
Salvatore Battiato
www.big-jam.com
E-Mail:
sally2407@me.com
Telefon:
+49-152-06666238
Quelle: Big Jam Records

Verantwortlicher für diese Pressemitteilung:

Sperbys Musikplantage
Herr Hans Peter Sperber
Weisestraße 55
12049 Berlin
Deutschland

fon ..: 01723832237
web ..: http://Sperbys-Musikplantage.de
email : kontakt@sperbys-musikplantage.de

Presse- und Promotionagentur:

Hans Peter Sperber
Sperbys Musikplantage

Pressekontakt:

Sperbys Musikplantage
Herr Hans Peter Sperber
Weisestraße 55
12049 Berlin

fon ..: 01723832237
web ..: http://Sperbys-Musikplantage.de
email : kontakt@sperbys-musikplantage.de

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