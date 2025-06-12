The exhibition „The Light of the Sun: Ancient Shu Civilization and the World“ opens on June 9th

On June 9th, the exhibition „The Light of the Sun: Ancient Shu Civilization and the World“ hosted by Information Office of Sichuan Provincial People’s Government, opens in New York.

Replicas and 3D printed parts of representative cultural relics of ancient Shu civilization, such as bronze human heads, gold masks, gold ornaments of the Sun God Bird, and gold scepters, are showcased collectively.

Zu den Höhepunkten zählt der Goldene Sonnenvogel – eine filigran gearbeitete Goldscheibe, die heute als offizielles Emblem des chinesischen Kulturerbes gilt. Mit ihrem kunstvollen Durchbruchmuster und dem spiralförmigen Sonnenmotiv wird sie weithin als symbolische Darstellung der alten chinesischen Weltanschauung betrachtet. Weitere Exponate, wie eine von Menschen getragene Goldmaske und bronzene Ritualbäume, veranschaulichen den reichen spirituellen Glauben und die zeremoniellen Praktiken des Shu-Volkes.

Die Ausstellung ist als Dialog zwischen vergangenen Zivilisationen und der Gegenwart konzipiert. Sie umfasst Informationstafeln, Nachbildungen kultureller Relikte, Kunstinstallationen und interaktive Multimediaelemente und zeigt, wie alte Gesellschaften auf der ganzen Welt die Sonne als Quelle von Macht, Göttlichkeit und Erneuerung verehrten.

The exhibition features a multimedia display project titled „Return to Ancient Shu“, which is presented through a combination of three-sided surround projections and ground projections, and utilizes naked-eye 3D technology and 3D animation special effects. The entire film lasts approximately 3 minutes, comprehensively depicting the development trajectory of the ancient Shu civilization represented by Sanxingdui and Jinsha, as well as the key points of archaeological work. It organically integrates the visuals of the sites, dynamically presents the exquisite cultural relics, and visually showcases the charm of the Sanxingdui and Jinsha sites as the central sites of the ancient Shu civilization in the Bronze Age in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River.

Since 2003, themed exhibitions on the ancient Shu have toured more than 20 cities worldwide, introducing global audiences to the depth and distinctiveness of early Chinese culture.

