– Produktion von hochwertigem Lithiumhydroxid in Batteriequalität

Vancouver, BC, Kanada – 18. Oktober 2021 – Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (das „Unternehmen“ oder „Rock Tech“) (TSX-V: RCK; Frankfurt: RJIB; OTCQX: RCKTF) gibt den Abschluss eines Pilotversuchsprogramms und die Prototypproduktion von Lithiumhydroxid-Monohydrat in Batteriequalität mit einem Reinheitsgrad von mehr als 99,5 % bekannt. Dies entspricht den Produktionsspezifikationen für Lithium-Ionen-Batterien für Elektrofahrzeuge.

Rock Tech hat eine kommerziell bewährte Prozesstechnologie zur Herstellung von Lithiumhydroxid-Monohydrat in Batteriequalität (BG-LHM) aus verschiedenen Spodumenkonzentraten entwickelt und optimiert. Die Prozesstechnologie wurde entwickelt, um die Umwandlung und Reinigung von Lithium aus Konzentraten zu optimieren, die in verschiedenen Bergbaubetrieben in Australien und Nordamerika produziert wurden.

Diese Prozesstechnologie wurde bei Anzaplan in Deutschland in einem Pilotversuch getestet, um die Produktqualität unter Verwendung des von Wave International in Australien für Rock Tech entwickelten Prozessdesigns nachzuweisen. Derzeit laufen mehrere Testprogramme in Testeinrichtungen verschiedener Ausrüstungshersteller, um das Design und die Auswahl der Prozessausrüstung für Reinigungs- und Kristallisationskreisläufe im kommerziellen Maßstab abzuschließen.

In Übereinkunft mit den Tier-1-Endverbrauchern hat das Unternehmen eine High-End-Produktspezifikation geplant und geliefert, die die Anforderungen von GB/T 26008-2020 D1 übertrifft, einer chinesischen technischen Norm, die gemeinhin als Maßstab für BG-LHM (battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate) gilt. Die erreichte Spezifikation erfüllt die hohen Anforderungen der Tier-1-Kunden und verringert das Risiko für die zukünftige Marktfähigkeit des Produkts, da die nachgefragten Spezifikationen bei Kathodenmaterialien werden weiter steigen.

„Wir sind mit den ersten Testergebnissen aus unserem chargenweisen Pilotprogramm in Deutschland sehr zufrieden“, sagte Don Stevens, Chief Technology Officer von Rock Tech Lithium. „Die Ergebnisse zeigen die Funktionsfähigkeit unseres Prozessablaufs zur Herstellung von hochwertigem Lithiumhydroxid in Batteriequalität und sind ein wichtiger Input für die Konstruktion unseres ersten geplanten Lithiumhydroxid-Konverters im kommerziellen Maßstab.“

Das Unternehmen hat Proben von BG-LHM als Produkt aus dem Anzaplan-Pilotversuchsprogramm erhalten und hat mit dem Versand von Proben an potenzielle Kunden begonnen, während die Abnahmegespräche voranschreiten.

„Die Gespräche mit potenziellen Lithiumhydroxid Kunden intensivieren sich“, sagte Dirk Harbecke, Chairman und Chief Executive Officer von Rock Tech Lithium. „Das Verständnis für die Qualitätseigenschaften des Spodumen-Einsatzmaterials in unserem Flowsheet und die Erfüllung der Produktspezifikationen potenzieller Kunden sind wichtige Meilensteine für uns, bei unseren Vorhaben den ersten Lithiumhydroxid-Konverter Europas zu bauen.“

Über ANZAPLAN Die Dorfner-Unternehmensgruppe ist ein führender europäischer Hersteller von Industrie- und Spezialmineralien mit mehr als einem Jahrhundert Erfahrung in der Verarbeitung von Industrie- und Spezialmineralien. Das Unternehmen liefert hochwertige Materialien, gereinigte Produkte und raffinierte Zusatzstoffe an eine Vielzahl von Branchen, darunter die chemische, pharmazeutische, elektronische, Keramik- und Glasindustrie.

Über Wave International (Wave) ist ein führendes Beratungsunternehmen, das sich auf die Bereiche Batterien und technische Metalle spezialisiert hat und über besondere Fachkenntnisse in der Lieferkette für Lithium-Ionen-Batterien verfügt. Wave hat mehr als 18 Jahre Erfahrung in der Lithiumverarbeitung, einschließlich der vorgelagerten Mineralkonzentrate und der nachgelagerten Lithiumchemikalienherstellung. Der Hauptsitz von Wave befindet sich in Australien, mit Niederlassungen in den Niederlanden, der Mongolei und Südafrika.

Über Rock Tech Lithium Inc. Das Cleantech-Unternehmen hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, den weltweit ersten geschlossenen Kreislauf für Lithium zu schaffen und so die Rohstofflücke auf dem Weg zu sauberer Mobilität zu schließen. Bereits 2030 sollen rund 50 Prozent der eingesetzten Rohstoffe aus dem Recycling von Altbatterien stammen.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Dirk Harbecke

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Rolfes

Head of Public Relations

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

777 Hornby Street, Suite 600

Vancouver, B.C., V6Z 1S4

Telephone: (778) 358-5200

Facsimile: (604) 670-0033

Email: E-Mail-Adresse verborgen; JavaScript benötigt

