TRESCO im Fokus: Kompetenz in der Kabelverlegung und Energiesysteme

Rorschacherberg, Juli 2024 – Die Tresco AG, ein renommierter Spezialist für Kabelbau und Maschinenbau, hat sich weltweit als führendes Kompetenzzentrum für massgeschneiderte Kabelführungssysteme etabliert. Das Unternehmen setzt konsequent auf Qualität, Nachhaltigkeit und die Optimierung der verwendeten Rohmaterialien.

Als Zulieferer für Energiekabel-Systemanbieter plant (und Installiert) Tresco AG weltweit projektspezifische Kabelführungssysteme, und verwendet dabei mehrheitlich eigens entwickelte, zertifizierte Baustenmodule.

Als Schweizer Vertriebspartner von Hypertherm bietet TRESCO AG Plasmaanlagen deren Verschleissteile sowie eine breite Palette an Laserverschleissteilen.

Tresco fungiert als kompetenter Partner für verschiedene Industriezweige wie die Automobilindustrie, das Baugewerbe, den Bergbau, die Energiebranche, die Landwirtschaft, die Metallverarbeitung, den Schiffbau, Reedereien und das Transportwesen. Mit einem breiten Angebot an Produkten von der Stange sowie individualisierten Entwicklungen, Ersatzteilen und Zubehör bietet das Unternehmen differenzierte Lösungen für Branchen wie die Blechbearbeitung, Maschinenbau, Stahlbau, Tiefbau, Tunnelbau und Werkzeugbau.

Besonders spezialisiert ist Tresco auf Kabelführungssysteme von Öl-, Gas- und Kunststoffkabeln sowie im Bereich der kurzschlussfesten Bridentechnik mit eigens patentierten Produkten. Das Unternehmen plant und installiert projektspezifische Kabelführungssysteme weltweit und setzt dabei auf eigens entwickelte Baukastenmodule. Durch die Verwendung moderner Konstruktionssoftware kann Tresco eine Vielzahl von Standarddatenformaten importieren und parametrisch weiterverarbeiten.

Die Tresco AG wurde im Jahr 1991 von Hans Enzler gegründet und hat sich seitdem kontinuierlich weiterentwickelt. Das Unternehmen engagiert sich aktiv für nachhaltige Praktiken in der Kabelbauindustrie und legt höchsten Wert auf Klimawandel, Energiewende und Ressourcenschonung. Mit höchsten Qualitätsstandards gemäss den Normen ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 und ISO 45001:2018 bietet Tresco seinen Kunden umfassende Dienstleistungen im gesamten Prozess der Kabelführungssysteme an.

Tresco positioniert sich als zuverlässiger und kompetenter Partner für nationale und internationale Kunden und setzt auf Nachhaltigkeit, Qualität und Innovation. Mit Erfahrung in verschiedenen Ländern wie Chile, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Indien, der Schweiz, Deutschland und Österreich bleibt das Unternehmen auf der Suche nach neuen Herausforderungen, die mit Expertise und Leidenschaft angegangen werden. Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf der Website: https://tresco.ch

TRESCO in focus: Competence in cable laying and energy systems and tailor-made solutions for a wide range of industries

Rorschacherberg, July 2024 – Tresco AG, a renowned specialist in cable construction and mechanical engineering, has established worldwide as a leading competence center for tailor-made cable routing systems. The company consistently focuses on quality, sustainability and the optimization of the raw materials used.

As a supplier to energy cable system providers, Tresco AG plans (and installs) project-specific cable routing systems worldwide, mostly using specially developed, certified building blocks.

As a Swiss sales partner of Hypertherm, TRESCO AG offers plasma systems and their wear parts as well as a wide range of laser wear parts.

Tresco acts as a competent partner for various industries such as the automotive industry, construction, mining, the energy sector, agriculture, metal processing, shipbuilding, shipping companies and transport. With a wide range of off-the-shelf products as well as customized developments, spare parts and accessories, the company offers differentiated solutions for industries such as sheet metal processing, mechanical engineering, steel construction, civil engineering, tunnel construction and toolmaking.

Tresco is particularly specialized in cable routing systems for oil, gas and plastic cables as well as in the field of short-circuit-proof clamp technology with its own patented products. The company plans and installs project-specific cable routing systems worldwide and relies on specially developed modular modules. By using modern design software, Tresco can import a large number of standard data formats and process them parametrically.

Tresco AG was founded in 1991 by Hans Enzler and has continued to develop since then. The company is actively committed to sustainable practices in the cable construction industry and attaches great importance to climate change, the energy transition and resource conservation. With the highest quality standards according to ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018, Tresco offers its customers comprehensive services throughout the entire cable management system process.

Tresco positions as a reliable and competent partner for national and international customers and focuses on sustainability, quality and innovation. With experience in various countries such as Chile, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, India, Switzerland, Germany and Austria, the company remains on the lookout for new challenges are tackled with expertise and passion. For more information, visit the website: https://tresco.ch

