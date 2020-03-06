LANA, the most innovative Process Mining software with AI-supported analysis has been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Process Mining Products Assessment 2020.

As the Innovator in the process mining market the LANA Process mining software helps to optimize business and production processes of any complexity for sustainable business performance. LANA allows to automatically identify root causes of process problems – through data instead of speculation. Our top notch technology base is tailored to cope with today’s data driven performance needs and to provide flexibility to handle increasingly complex systems and data structures.

„As Everest also says, Process Mining is a key enabler to achieve process excellence and automation in organizations‘ digital transformation journeys. Process Mining provide the perfect basis for the strategic development of digital business models“, says Dr. Rami-Habib Eid-Sabbagh (Managing Director & Founder, Lana Labs).

Companies worldwide are faced with the challenge of carrying out a Digital Business Transformation. In the age of information, manufacturing and service-oriented companies are expected to keep pace with the speed of technological innovation.

„The listing in the Everest Report shows we are on the right track on becoming a leader in the market. We are thrilled to continue working hard on our product and innovative features so companies can profit from a fact-based optimization strategy and continuously change for the better“, says Karina Buschsieweke (Managing Director & Founder, Lana Labs).

Digital Transformation represents the most important challenge of our time for industry and economy. It is important not only to understand data, but also to use it and convert it into actionable value. LANA Process Mining enables you to sustainably advance digital business development and successfully master the challenges of digital transformation.

Book your demo and find out how LANA helps you to navigate through the Digital Transformation.

For each license, Lana Labs adopts one of the endangered Magellanic penguins in Southern Chile. Our contribution to change for the better

Verantwortlicher für diese Pressemitteilung:

Lana Labs GmbH

Frau Lana Marketing

Muskauer Str. 43

10997 Berlin

Deutschland

fon ..: +49 30 23356596

web ..: https://lanalabs.com/

email : E-Mail-Adresse verborgen; JavaScript benötigt

Pressekontakt:

Lana Labs GmbH

Frau Lana Marketing

Muskauer Str. 43

10997 Berlin

fon ..: +49 30 23356596

web ..: https://lanalabs.com/

email : E-Mail-Adresse verborgen; JavaScript benötigt

Disclaimer: Diese Pressemitteilung wird für den darin namentlich genannten Verantwortlichen gespeichert. Sie gibt seine Meinung und Tatsachenbehauptungen und nicht unbedingt die des Diensteanbieters wieder. Der Anbieter distanziert sich daher ausdrücklich von den fremden Inhalten und macht sich diese nicht zu eigen.